PDP Condemns Bandits Attack in UniAbuja, Demands Unconditional Release of Victims

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned Tuesday’s attack on the University of Abuja by suspected bandits.

Suspected bandits had on Tuesday, raided the UniAbjua staff quarters and abducted four staff members and some children in the institution

Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary of the party in a statement on Tuesday, described the attack as cowardly and demanded an unconditional release of the victims.

It described as shocking, the attack, and wondered why such a banditry attack should happen just within a distance of 16 kilometres from the Aso Presidential Villa, with all security operatives presence in the presidency.

The statement said the attack showed the helplessness and failures of President Buhari’s administration.

The statement urged President Buhari to immediately order the security agents to ensure that, the kidnapped victims are rescued within the shortest period of time

The Party charged the security agencies to rise up to the occasion, track down the bandits and rescue the victims.

It lamented the persistent insecurity in the nation and urged all the citizens to be at alert and assist security agencies in their genuine efforts to secure the country under an incompetent administration.

It also urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the safety and freedom of all compatriots languishing in their abductors’ den, just as it tasked governments at all levels to rise up to the occasion and device more efficient strategies of securing the nation.