PDP crisis: They wanted to disgrace Iyorchia Ayu by suspending him – Bode George

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bode George, has suggested why the embattled National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, was suspended.

George claimed that Ayu was suspended because they wanted to embarrass him out of office.

A few days ago, the PDP Executive Committee in Igyorov Ward, Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State, suspended Ayu.

Following his suspension at the ward level, Ayu stepped down, and Umar Damagum was named as his replacement.

The embattled PDP Chairman had been embroiled in a bitter feud with five PDP governors called the G-5.

Reacting, the elder statesman said Ayu behaved like a good manager by stepping down.

Addressing newsmen, George said: “Those who suspended Ayu at his ward wanted to embarrass him, and that is why they did what they did. He has to be a good manager and not behave like the headmaster of a primary school.

“I am appealing to all sides to allow peace to reign otherwise the crisis will consume this party the way they are going about it.

“Since he did not do what he was expected to do, that is why they did what they did by suspending him and going to court.”