PDP Governors Forum Declares Support for Rivers State Governor Amid Political Crisis

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum has taken a definitive stance on the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State.

This follows a prolonged conflict between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his political mentor, now FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, which has resulted in the factionalization of the State House of Assembly.

In a communiqué issued after their meeting in Enugu on Wednesday, the governors elected on the PDP platform expressed their support for Governor Fubara.

The communiqué, signed by the chairman of the Forum and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, highlighted the Forum’s commitment to resolving the crisis.

The statement read, “The Forum has resolved to stand by His Excellency, Sir Sim Fubara, Governor of Rivers State, while at the same time employing wider consultations with stakeholders for a peaceful resolution and thus finding a lasting solution to the crises.”

The governors also criticized the ruling APC government, lamenting that “the 16 years of tremendous development under the PDP-led Federal Government, during which the country witnessed single digit inflation, the establishment of the existing anti-corruption institutions and higher standard of living for every Nigerian, has been eroded during the life span of the lacklustre APC-led Federal Government.”

They pledged to work towards restoring these achievements, stating, “The Forum identifies with the Nigerian populace in these troubling times and promises to bring back those good old days of low inflation rate, affordable food, fuel and transportation, steady FDI inflows resulting in high naira value and the greater quality of human life as recorded.”

The communiqué also commended PDP governors for their governance efforts, particularly in infrastructure, education, health, women and youth initiatives, and timely delivery of developmental projects across the country.

It called on Nigerians to avoid anarchy as the party prepares to return to power in 2027.

The meeting also thanked Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State for hosting the first PDP Governors meeting outside Abuja in recent times and praised his achievements and contributions to the party in the South Eastern Geo-political Zone.