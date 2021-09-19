PDP Governors’ Forum Fires At Umahi Over Comment On Zoning

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ forum on Saturday revealed that a decision on zoning of political offices would be made by the party at the right time before the party’s convention scheduled for October 30.

PDP and its governors’ forum disclosed this in separate statements issued on Saturday in Abuja in reaction to a comment by Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on the issue of zoning of presidency by the party ahead of the PDP national convention.

Umahi had accused the PDP of not being ready to zone its 2023 presidential ticket to the southern region of the country.

The PDP Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF), in a statement by Hon. C.I.D Maduabum, its Director-General, said that the forum was outraged by Umahi, who left the PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC), attempting “to turn truth on its head.”

Maduabum urged Umahi, who he alleged to have sabotaged PDP in the 2019 presidential election in the state, to continue his role in the APC and leave the PDP alone.

On the issue of zoning, Maduabum urged Umahi to face his issues in the APC and not drag the PDP and its Governors into it.

“PDP is an independent political party with workable structures and method of doing things. It is not an appendage of the APC or indeed of any other association or group.

“The PDP will take its decision on the issue of zoning political offices at the appropriate time. Even the APC has not taken any decision yet on zoning.

“Different groups and interests are advancing arguments to defend their positions as is required in a democracy. At the end of the day, decisions will be taken by each political party.”

Maduabum stated that the PDP was single minded in its resolve to regain power in 2023 and would craft strategies to accomplish the same in the national interest and survival of Nigeria’s democracy.