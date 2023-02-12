    Login
    PDP guber candidate, Odii vows to end killings, communal clashes in Ebonyi

    The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii has vowed to end all communal clashes and killings of innocent citizens of the state if elected governor.

    Chukwuma Odii Ifeanyi
    Odii made this known while addressing stakeholders and teeming supporters at Ikwo Noyo community, Ikwo LGA of the state during a campaign rally that took place in the area.

    He expressed worries over the continued crisis and land disputes rocking communities, clans and kindreds, resulting in purported killings and destruction of valuable properties in the state.

    Odii further revealed his commitment to empowering youths and creating jobs as a way to engage them in meaningful activities, rather than allowing them to neck deep in crises that would result in killings.

    According to him: “Ebonyi State was known for peaceful co-existence but now, communities are fighting against each other, clans raising arms against one another and even kindreds working against one another.

    He urged the citizens of Ikwo LGA to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to vote for a credible candidate especially that of the PDP on election day.

