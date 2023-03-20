PDP heads to court over Katsina governorship election result

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday rejected the outcome of Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Katsina State, saying it will go to court.

The Director General, Atiku-Lado Campaign Council, Dr Mustapha Inuwa, announced the PDP’s decision at a news briefing in Katsina.

Recall that Dr Dikko Radda, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, won the governorship poll with 859,892 votes.

Radda defeated the PDP candidate, Yakubu Lado-Danmarke, who scored 486,620 votes.

However, according to Inuwa, the result didn’t reflect the turnout of voters on Saturday.

He said: “There was no election in the state. We want to inform you without any ambiguity that we have condemned and rejected the election conducted on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

“It was characterised by intimidation, blackmail, inducement, harassment and all sorts of malpractices.

“So, I wish to inform you that we reject and condemn it, and we are going to court to challenge the entire exercise.”