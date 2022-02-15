PDP NWC To Meet Leadership Of State Chapters Today

Senator Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will today hold a meeting with the leadership of state chapters to deliberate on the state of the party and Nigeria in general.

The meeting is scheduled to hold by 3 pm at the National Secretariat, National Executive Council (NEC) Hall, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

InfoStride News gathered that those expected at the meeting include all 17 members of the NWC, Chairman and Secretary of the 36 state chapters and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

A reliable source disclosed that “this is a familiarisation meeting between the PDP NWC and the leadership of state chapters. Recall that since their emergence they have not met with the leaders of the state chapters.

“Aside from familiarisation, it is also an avenue to deliberate on state chapters where there are issues that need to be addressed. So it is an important meeting”, he said.