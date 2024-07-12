PDP Senatorial Candidate Silas Onu Closes Case at Ebonyi South Election Tribunal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for the February 3, 2024, by-election in Ebonyi South, Barrister Silas Onu, has closed his case at the ongoing petition tribunal.

Onu had contested the declaration of Professor Anthony Ani, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Onu is determined to reclaim what he alleges to be his rightful mandate from the people of the Ebonyi South senatorial zone.

Speaking on the tribunal proceedings, he stated, “We finally got our much-desired BVAS and demonstrated it in the open court, and we linked all of our exhibits to my written statement on oath.”

He noted that INEC had also closed their case without calling any witnesses.

The second and third respondents are expected to open and possibly close their cases on Monday, July 15.

Onu expressed optimism about the outcome, saying, “We are optimistic that we will succeed and rekindle hope for our people, especially in this time of despair.

Our confidence is in the quality of the case we put through and the quality of evidence in support of our case.

We rest all of this confidence, above all, upon the Almighty God, and we are sure that He won’t disappoint us.”