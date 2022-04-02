PDP Suspends Anambra Congress

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday said it has suspended its Anambra State Congress which was earlier scheduled to hold today to elect new state executive officers for the party in the state.

Hon. Debo Ologunagba, PDP National Publicity Secretary, in a statement, said a new date for the PDP Anambra State Congress will be communicated as soon as it is decided.

According to him, the sale of forms for the Anambra State Congress has been extended just as a new date for the closure of the sale of forms will also be communicated.

“The PDP regrets the inconveniences the announced suspension of the Anambra State PDP Congress may have caused,” he said.