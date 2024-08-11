Pedro Neto Is Fast And Impossible To Defend Against – Mourinho

Portuguese manager, Jose Mourinho has come out to say that Wolves did fantastic work to sign Pedro Neto. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the English club has done excellent work over the years with their selection of the profiles when it comes to wingers, and that is why they have ended up with players like Adama Traore, Pedro Neto, Diogo Jota and Daniel Podence.

Mourinho added that Neto is super fast and trickery, and that makes it difficult for defenders to cope against him.

His words, “He is very fast. Wolves do fantastic work in the selection of the profile of their players. They know what they want, they choose a profile of player adapted to the qualities of the team.

Tottenham had 65 per cent of the ball and we almost double their number of passes, but they are very fast. Adama Traore, Pedro Neto, Diogo Jota, Daniel Podence, they are all very, very fast and was impossible for Tanguy [Ndombele] to get him.”

WOW.

