Pele Is Very Much Stable – Albert Einstein Hospital

Brazilian football legend, Pele is responding well to treatment for a respiratory infection, the Albert Einstein hospital has said. The hospital recently revealed this via a press statement, and fans have been reacting.

According to the clinic, his health condition has not worsened over the past 24 hours and the football legend was only brought in for a reassessment of his chemotherapy for his colon tumor.

The hospital added that he is still undergoing treatment and his health condition remains stable.

It read, “Edson Arantes do Nascimento was admitted to the Hospital Israelite Albert Einstein this past Tuesday (29) for a reassessment of his chemotherapy for his colon tumor, which was diagnosed in September 2021. He is still undergoing treatment and his health condition remains stable. He is responding well to care for a respiratory infection, and his condition has not changed in the last 24 hours.”

