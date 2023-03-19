Penalty Miss Is Part Of Life – Martinelli

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has come out to say that Gabriel Martinelli asked to be kept in the team after his Europa League penalty miss. He recently revealed that he was prepared to give the Brazilian a break after their UEL exit, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he simply asked the forward if he was ready for the EPL return after yet another disappointment

in Europe, and Gabriel said he was prepared to remain in the team.

Martinelli added that missing penalties is part of life and no player will score in every single game he plays in.

His words, “The reaction he had after missing a penalty. There is always the question, but I asked him yesterday how he was and he said: ‘I want to be in the team’.”

On the penalty miss, Martinelli said, “It is life. Not every game you are going to score and play well. Of course I was sad and spent the whole night thinking about that penalty but it is over. I scored a goal today and we got the three points, the most important thing.”