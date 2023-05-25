People Are Not Really Honest About Surrogacy – Khloé Kardashian

Popular celebrity, Khloé Kardashian has come out to admit that she struggled to connect with her newborn son she had through surrogacy. She recently revealed that the entire process was a mind f–k, and fans have been reacting.

Speaking in the Season 3 premiere of Hulu’s “The Kardashians” hours ago, Khloe revealed that it didn’t really register she was having a child until she got to the hospital.

Khloe added that she can only wish someone was completely honest about surrogacy and the difference of it.

Her words, “I felt really guilty that this woman just had my baby. I take the baby and I go to another room and you’re sort of separated. It’s such a transactional experience ’cause it’s not about him.”

“I wish someone was honest about surrogacy and the difference of it. It’s still great, it’s just very different.”

“It’s a mind f–k. It’s really the weirdest thing.”

WOW.