Two Injured in Lagos Road Accident, LASEMA Reports

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has confirmed that two individuals narrowly escaped death on Tuesday when a commercial bus collided with a slow-moving articulated vehicle.

The accident, which occurred at Ojota in the Maryland area of Lagos, was reported around 4.45 a.m.

Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, provided details about the incident, highlighting the severity of the crash and the subsequent rescue efforts.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, the collision was caused by high speed and a loss of control on the part of the commercial bus driver.

The incident took place when a commercial bus with the registration number APP 209XZ rear-ended an articulated vehicle, registered as T4845LA.

Emergency services from LASEMA’s Tiger Response Team, based at the command and control centre in Alausa, Ikeja, were promptly dispatched to the scene.

Oke-Osanyintolu reported, “Upon arrival at the site, our team observed that the commercial bus had crashed into the back of the articulated vehicle.

The two individuals trapped inside the bus were successfully rescued and transported to a nearby hospital. They sustained various degrees of injuries.”

Investigations into the accident revealed that the commercial bus was travelling at high speed when it collided with the slower-moving truck.

This reckless driving behaviour was identified as the primary cause of the crash.

The incident led to significant traffic disruptions on the highway, causing a gridlock that affected the flow of vehicular movement.

However, Oke-Osanyintolu assured that the area was swiftly cleared and the road was reopened for normal traffic operations before the rush hour.

In light of the incident, Oke-Osanyintolu urged motorists to adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations.

He emphasised the importance of safe driving practices to prevent accidents that could result in loss of lives and property.

“We advise all road users to observe speed limits and maintain control of their vehicles to avoid such unfortunate incidents,” he added.

The prompt response by LASEMA and the subsequent clearing of the road highlights the agency’s commitment to ensuring road safety and managing emergencies efficiently.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the critical need for drivers to exercise caution and respect traffic laws to safeguard themselves and others on the road.