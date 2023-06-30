People Criticizing A Black Man Playing James Bond Made The Role Disgusting To Me – Idris Elba

Hollywood actor, Idris Elba has come out to say that being mentioned as a possible actor in the James Bond role has always been an honour to him. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he would have considered it a big honor to be able to play James Bond as an actor, talks about his race immediately turned him off from ever doing it.

Idris added that those that were not happy with a black man playing such a role made it seem less appealing to him in the end.

His words, “The truth is, I was super complimented for a long time about this. I was like, ‘This is crazy!’ James Bond…We’re all actors and we understand that role. It’s one of those coveted [roles]. Being asked to be James Bond was like, ‘Ok, you’ve sort of reached the pinnacle’. That’s one of those things the whole world has a vote in.”

“Essentially, it was a huge compliment that every corner of the world except from some corners, which we will not talk about, were really happy about the idea that I could be considered. Those that weren’t happy about the idea made the whole thing disgusting and off-putting, because it became about race. It became about nonsense and I got the brunt of it.”