People Will Still Criticize Treble-Winning Manchester City – Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City midfielder, Kevin De Bruyne has come out to claim that even winning the treble won’t get the club recognition from its critics. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he believes even if City wins the treble, some people will still say they failed to beat Southampton in the League Cup and win the Quadruple.

De Bruyne added that he and his teammates will just try to remain focused on winning on the pitch.

His words, “If we win it on Saturday, then some people will say why didn’t we win against Southampton in the League Cup and then get the Quadruple? That’s the way it goes. We try to win every game possible. Sometimes you’re not good enough and another team is better than you and you have to accept it.”

“It helps, but I’m in the very good position that I don’t really have to discuss this. I’m happy with the way that I am. Obviously, I know it will help whatever people say about me and the team. But it doesn’t put me in bad or good places. I maintain the way that I am. If you’re happy with yourself, then some things will be okay, responded De Bruyne when asked about Manchester City finally getting recognition.”