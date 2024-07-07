Pep Guardiola Should Return To Bayern Munich – Alexander Zverev

Tennis star, Alexander Zverev has come out to urge Pep Guardiola to return to Bayern Munich. This is coming as the Manchester City boss attended Wimbledon 2024, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Bayern Munich is definitely in need of a coach like Pep Guardiola back at the club, and if ever gets tired of football completely, he could coach him on the Tennis court.

Zverev added that seeing a football legend like Pep attending his game is a massive honor he is proud of.

His words, “We had so many great guests today. For me, football legend with Pep Guardiola. When I saw Pep, I got so nervous for a few games there so thanks a lot for coming it’s a great privilege, great honour to play.

And by the way, last thing. Bayern Munich needs a coach man. And if you’re tired of football you can coach me on the tennis court any time.”

WOW.

