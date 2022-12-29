Pele’s Entire Family Held Tight Till The Very End – Daughter

Daughter of Brazilian football great, Pele, Kely Nascimento has come out to share an emotional post alongside a family photo as her famous father continues to fight for his life in the hospital due to cancer. The three-time World Cup winner’s cancer has advanced and doctors at Albert Einstein hospital recently said he is under elevated care related to kidney and cardiac dysfunctions.

According to her, these moments are very hard to explain because there is a lot of sadness, despair, and a lot of laughter/fun memories at the same time.

Her words, “These moments are hard to explain,”

“Sometimes there is a lot of sadness and despair, other times we laugh and talk of fun memories.”

“And what we learn most from all this is that we have to look for each other, and hold tight. Only when it’s all worth it. With it all together.”

