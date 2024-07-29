Pep Guardiola Wanting Me To Stay At Manchester City Is Encouraging – Ederson

Manchester City goalkeeper, Ederson has come out to say that he hasn’t made a decision on his future. This is coming amid links with Saudi Pro League clubs, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, to hear Pep say he would love to him to stay at the club was very sweet, but he’ll leave his future in God’s hands this summer.

Ederson added that he has spent 8 seasons at the Etihad already, and he has enjoyed several good moments.

His words, “There isn’t a decision yet. To hear Pep saying that was very gratifying. It’s now my eighth season with him living many good moments, also some bad ones. He’s a guy who is easy to work with, he’s a football genius and everyone knows that. So it’s really good to hear that from him.

I’m happy here, having a good moment with my teammates, I’m enjoying as well to get my fitness back on track. I’m very calm, whatever happens is in God’s hands and he knows the right way to go. Whatever he gives me I’ll be happy with.”

WOW.

