Pep Guardiola’s 2009 Barcelona Team Cannot Be Repeated – Aguero

Ex-Manchester City striker, Sergio Aguero has come out to insist that his former club cannot be compared to Pep Guardiola’s 2009 Barcelona side even if they win the treble. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he does not consider both teams comparable the times and leagues are different, but they would both leave their mark in the history of football.

Aguero added that the Barcelona team that had Busquets, Xavi, Iniesta and Messi cannot be repeated.

His words, “It is not comparable because the times are different and the leagues too. But they are surely teams that left and leave their mark and that have their place in history. The one from Barca with a midfield that is one of the best of all time, with Busquets, Xavi, Iniesta and, fundamentally, due to the presence of Messi, which makes it unrepeatable. City for their perseverance, for having managed to be dominant in the most competitive league in the world and staying at the top for many consecutive years, something very difficult to achieve.”