Pete Davidson Checks Into A Rehab Amid Mental Health Struggles

Popular American comedian, Pete Davidson has checked into a rehab after struggling with his mental health. Sources recently revealed this to TMZ, and fans have been reacting.

According to reports, Davidson suffers from borderline personality disorder and PTSD, and he is now in rehab to overcome the current struggles with his mental health.

His girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders and his other friends are rallying behind him and are always by his side.

