Peter Obi crossing the line, accusations against APC ridiculous – Felix Morka

The National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC Felix Morka, has lambasted the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the recently concluded general elections, Peter Obi over an accusation against the ruling party.

Obi had consistently accused the APC and its supporters of attacking his personality over the petition he filed against the president-elect, Bola Tinubu at the election Tribunal.

However, Felix Morka who spoke during an appearance on Arise Television programme on Wednesday, said the former Anambra Governor was crossing the line, insisting the accusation was ridiculous.

“Peter Obi is really crossing the line, the campaigns are over, he needs to relax and allow his lawyers handle his case at the tribunal, accusing the APC of attacking his personal life is ridiculous.

“Obi has been way too sanctimonious for someone who volunteered to venture into politics and run for the presidency.

“He did not win the elections, he came a distant third, and he has made a political capital of exploiting people’s vulnerabilities”, he said.