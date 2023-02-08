Peter Obi Is No Messiah, He Is An Opportunist – Seun Kuti

Popular singer, Seun Kuti has come out to say that anyone who votes for Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar this month is a fool. He recently revealed this on his Instastories while shading Peter Okoye, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, the truth of the matter is that Peter Obi is actually an opportunist, and never the messiah people think he is.

He added that all three candidates are nothing but thieves, so they should be avoided by voters during the elections.

His words,

WOW.