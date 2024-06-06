Peter Obi Reaffirms Loyalty to Labour Party Amid Speculations

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has reiterated his commitment and loyalty to the party amidst rumors suggesting otherwise.

During an encounter with a journalist at the Abuja airport, Obi addressed speculations stemming from his recent statements about the ‘Obidient Movement’.

Some interpreted his comments as an indication of his intention to leave the Labour Party.

Obi clarified his position in a statement on Thursday: “For the avoidance of doubt, I remain a committed, loyal Labour Party member.

That is my definitive response to all Nigerians who may be in doubt about my party affiliation in light of recent reports and conflicting interpretations of recent political expressions.”

He emphasized his dedication to the party’s goals and his intention to work closely with other leaders to reconcile valued members and form alliances nationwide.

“Indeed, as a leader of the party, my aspiration and desire, working closely with other leaders, is to reconcile our valued members and partner with like minds and parties all over the country to build a strong and better party that will catalyze and commence the rebuilding of a new Nigeria,” Obi stated.

Addressing concerns from supporters, Obi noted that his recent remarks were aimed at clarifying issues for the ‘Obidient Movement’, which includes many supporters not affiliated with any political party but eager for a new Nigeria. “Our goal and aspirations remain that a new Nigeria is possible,” he affirmed.

This statement follows reports by the DAILY POST that Obi had remarked the Obidient Movement was not confined to any single party.

The Labour Party had recently established a directorate for the Obidient Movement but has since rescinded that decision.