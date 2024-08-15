Peter Obi Visits Peter Okoye Amid P-Square Family Feud

Popular politician, Peter Obi has paid a courtesy visit to Peter Okoye, aka Mr P. This is coming days after visiting his brothers, Jude Okoye and Paul Okoye amid their family feud, and fans have been reacting.

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election is seen speaking with Peter in his mansion, and a video shows Obi fondly patting Mr P’s shoulder as the singer saw him off after his visit.

See photo,

Paul Okoye, who is better known as Rudeboy, is a Nigerian singer. He rose to fame in the 2000s as a member of the P-Square duo with his identical twin brother Peter Okoye.

Paul studied at St. Murumba secondary school in Jos, together with his brother, Peter also known as Mr P. Paul joined a school of music and drama club where he started dancing and performing covers songs produced by MC Hammer, Bobby Brown and Michael Jackson with his brother Peter.

After the disbandment of P-Square in 2017, both band members sought separate musical careers. Rudeboy released his debut solo tracks titled ‘Fire Fire’ and ‘Nkenji Keke’ in 2017.

On 22 March 2014 Okoye married Anita Isama, whom he met in 2004 during his studies at the University of Abuja. In 2013, their son Andre was born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. The couple also have a set of twins who were delivered in Atlanta, USA.