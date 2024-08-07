PH Refining Company MD praises EFCC’s Commitment to Excellence

The Managing Director of Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited, Mr Ibrahim M. Onoja, has expressed his commendation for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), highlighting the Commission’s pivotal role in fostering hope and development across the nation.

This accolade was delivered during the closing ceremony of a three-month specialised training on Petroleum Product Quality Analysis for five EFCC officers, held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Mr. Onoja praised the EFCC’s efforts in combating various forms of fraud and corruption, which he believes are instrumental in building national strength and hope. “I thank the EFCC for their tireless work in challenging environments, particularly against fraudsters, cybercriminals, and illegal oil bunkers. You provide us with hope, you give Nigerians hope that we can overcome these challenges and become the best country in the world by defeating these menaces,” he remarked.

The specialised training, which began on April 29, 2024, included five officers from the EFCC: Invoke Paul Agwu, Head of the Chemical Forensics Laboratory Department at the EFCC Port Harcourt Zonal Directorate, along with Etim Ubong Christopher, Umar Aliyu Musa, Jefferey Onyekachi Okwunwa, and Ifenkwe Emeka Henry. Mr. Onoja lauded these officers for their discipline and dedication throughout their internship, noting their punctuality and commitment to their duties. “To the graduates, welcome and thank you for your resilience, commitment, and dedication. I often encountered them at their duty posts, always on time and very disciplined. You have all done well, even though it took us some time to meet certain demands, we did our best,” he said.

Invoke Paul Agwu, one of the training participants, explained the objective of the programme, which was to acquaint analysts with contemporary chemical laboratory management procedures and the identification of key performance indicators in petroleum products. “The Forensic Chemistry Laboratory Section is responsible for sample collection, preparation, and analysis. During this training, we learned about laboratory management, procedural controls, housekeeping, quality control, quality assurance documentation, and health and safety procedures,” Agwu stated.

Assistant Commander of the EFCC and Acting Zonal Director of Port Harcourt, Adebayo Adeniyi, also extended his gratitude to the management and staff of Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited for their support throughout the training period. He emphasised the importance of inter-agency collaboration and the positive impact it has on achieving common goals. “I thank the MD and all the staff of this organisation because it’s a collective effort. The MD alone cannot do it all. This is what we always advocate for – collaboration among government agencies is crucial. I want this agency to see us as brothers, not just as an enforcement body. We need to work together and do things collectively. So, thank you all,” Adeniyi said.

Adeniyi also highlighted the transformation of the graduates into forensic experts, equipped to handle complex tasks related to oil and gas exhibits, which will aid in future investigations and prosecutions. “These graduates have been transformed into forensic experts capable of addressing challenging tasks they may encounter. They are now equipped to analyse and experiment with oil and gas-related exhibits to support investigations and prosecutions,” he added.

The training programme not only enhanced the professional skills of the EFCC officers but also strengthened the relationship between the EFCC and the Port Harcourt Refining Company. This partnership underscores the significance of collaborative efforts in tackling corruption and improving the effectiveness of government agencies.

In conclusion, the commendation from Mr Onoja and the successful completion of the specialised training highlight the EFCC’s commitment to excellence and continuous improvement. The skills and knowledge gained by the officers will undoubtedly contribute to more effective investigations and a stronger fight against corruption in Nigeria. The collaboration between the EFCC and the Port Harcourt Refining Company sets a positive example of how inter-agency partnerships can lead to significant advancements in professional capabilities and national development.