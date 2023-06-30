Pique Betrayed Me While My Father Was In Intensive Care – Shakira

Popular singer, Shakira has come out to recall finding out that Gerard Pique had betrayed her while her father was in intensive care. She recently had her say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, it was very heartbreaking to discover that her man cheated on her while her dad was recovering on is sick bed.

Shakira added that it was a painful period for her in general because her father also appeared to be leaving her at that point.

Her words, “I was finding out through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU.”

“The man I have loved the most in my life, my father, was leaving me when I needed him the most. I couldn’t talk to him, or go to my best friend for the advice I needed so much.”