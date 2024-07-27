Planned Protest Against Governance Sparks Debate in Nigeria

An intense online discussion in Nigeria surrounds the upcoming #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest, scheduled for 1 August 2024.

This demonstration seeks to address pervasive issues of corruption, economic hardship, and political mismanagement. Supporters of the protest assert their right to peaceful demonstration, while others express concerns about potential violence and the government’s response.

Various groups and individuals, including youth associations, religious organisations, and political figures, have voiced their positions, either backing or distancing themselves from the protest. The prevailing sentiment is one of frustration with the current state of governance and a call for significant change.

“Nigerians are gradually getting there.. the evil politicians don’t know what is coming for them,” remarked Chude.

“I think the government is giving these August 1st-10th protesters too much airtime. Many choose to emphasise the rights of Nigerians to protest peacefully (which is true) but fail to equally emphasise the rights of all Nigerians to go about their daily tasks peacefully,” commented Dr Omole.

“If you have colluded with the government to be the face of the #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protests so that the government can call you aside, settle you and tag other protesters as ‘thugs’ or ‘violent anarchists’,” warned Harry.

“Nigerians Can Start Protest But They Don’t Know Where It Will End,” cautioned Shettima.

“No Nigerian is more Nigerian than the other. Nigerians have the right to protest,” affirmed Field Marshall.

“Tinubu’s Real Troubles Are Just Beginning,” stated Kperogi.

“Protest in a democratic setting is the right of the people. The #EndBadGovernance protest about to commence on the 1st of August is a welcome development,” declared the Ijaw Youths.

“Support us, safeguard us, isolate and arrest the hijackers, prevent violence, refrain from shooting at us, give us the freedom to express our opinions peacefully to the political class; we’re not asking for much,” pleaded Juba.

“Often, any protest that is not spontaneous and has to be organised and broadcast has always hit the rock. I’m very sure this particular one will fail and be worse than #ENDSARS,” predicted Temperature.

“Dollar is 1600, businesses are shutting down, cost of living wants to and has been keeling the living in the space of 17 months, you sit there and say people shouldn’t protest? Lol na revolution sure pass, but as for me, after last year, I am still licking my wounds,” shared Tega.

“This is a protest by the ordinary, hungry Nigerians, and no leader can negotiate for us!” declared Odogwu.

“Lawyers write to IGP Egbetokun, seeking police protection for protesters.”

“Our enemies may try to intimidate us, but they will never be as strong as our collective determination. Nigeria will emerge victorious!” proclaimed Idris.

“I won’t also doubt it. It isn’t about if the protest will hold or not, it is what happens if and when the protest holds,” mused Opeoluwa.

As the date approaches, the tension between the desire for change and concerns about potential unrest continues to build, reflecting the deep-seated frustrations and hopes of the Nigerian populace.