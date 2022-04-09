Plastic Pitch Exposes My Players To Injuries In The Europa Conference League – Mourinho

Roma manager, Jose Mourinho has come out to blast the standard of officiating in Europe. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the plastic pitch his side played on during the defeat vs Bodo/Glimt was nothing to write home about, and it is the reason why his team will have a lot of work to do in the Europa Conference League quarter-final.

Mourinho added that the injury for his player, Mancini, was caused by the artificial pitch, and that shouldn’t be the case in modern football.

His words, “The two goals were from a set play and a deflection. We score a lot of goals from set plays too, but it’s a good one to score, a bad one to concede. The first goal was ridiculous.”

“To be honest, the thing that worries me the most is the injury for Mancini. It’s a concern, it’s something caused by playing on a plastic turf.”

“We lost 2-1, we have the second leg to play at the Olimpico in front of our fans and I have no problem saying right now that I feel we are the favourites to reach the semi-final.”

“I have total faith in my players, in the stadium, the support from our people. Obviously, Bodo/Glimt are a difficult team, but I also have faith we will have a good referee and assistant in the second leg.”

“When we played in Rome against them, there were two very clear penalties for us that the referee did not see, while today there were two moves that were flagged offside and the first half ended with a ridiculous situation as the offside flag was up on a throw-in, which shows you the level.”