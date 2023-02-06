Playing Against Messi Is A Huge Honor In Ligue 1 – Gabriel Suazo

Lionel Messi is so popular in the global game that even opponents consider facing him a pleasure, Gabriel Suazo has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, having Lionel on the same pitch as you is always a source of pride for players because he is a global icon in the game.

Gabriel added that Messi is the best player in the world for a reason and he has the characteristics to inspire.

His words, “Obviously, on the pitch, you always want to be more important, better and for your team to win, but having Leo in front of you is always a pleasure and a source of pride to be able to play against him.”

“He is the best player in the world for a reason and he has those characteristics. Unfortunately, due to a goal from him we couldn’t get the tie. I think we created several situations to be able to at least get a draw. These types of players decide matches suddenly, with a touch, with a shot that you don’t even expect. This is how these players make a difference in small details.”