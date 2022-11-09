Playing At The World Cup Was My Dream – Firmino

Liverpool forward, Roberto Firmino has come out to issue his first public comment after being left out of Brazil’s final World Cup squad. He recently had his say via his press statement, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the World Cup is a dream for every player, so he is definitely devastated that he won’t be representing his country at the tournament.

Firmino, however, added that he is very grateful for all the lovely messages he has received since the news broke.

His words, “Passing by to say thank you for all the lovely messages,”

“The World Cup is a dream for every player and with me it wouldn’t be any different. Yesterday things didn’t go the way I imagined or dreamed for my life but I can look back and have a grateful heart to God that he has already allowed me to live that dream as well as so many others.”