    Playing For Real Madrid Is My Dream – Richarlison

    Tottenham striker, Richarlison has come out to say that playing for Real Madrid is his dream. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, however, his ultimate focus is on proving his worth at Tottenham after his underwhelming first season, so he will not allow himself to get distracted.

    He added that he has a current club and he wants to respect his contract for as long as possible.

    His words, “Real Madrid links? Of course, every player wants to wear the shirt of Real Madrid. It’s the biggest club in the world. But I have a club, a contract, I have to prove why it they bought me for a high price. But any player dreams of playing for Real Madrid.”

