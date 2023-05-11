    Login
    Subscribe

    Playing Time Must Be Guaranteed In My Next Club – Timber

    Sports By No Comments1 Min Read

    Ajax defender, Jurrien Timber has come out to say that there is a chance he leaves the club after a disappointing Eredivisie season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    Jurrien Timber
    Jurrien Timber

    According to him, if he ends up leaving, however, it will have to be for the right club which will fit his ideas and philosophy as a player.

    Timber added that the playing style of his future club is very important, and playing time must be guaranteed.

    His words, “For me it is the same situation as last season. If I say: I’m leaving, it has to fit.”

    See also  I'll Most Likely End My Career At MUFC - Varane

    “Playing style is important, playing minutes… Participating in the prizes is also important. My favourite country? I dare not say that. That’s why I’m doing the same as last season. The chance is there, it can happen, but I’m also good here. I’m still young and everything suits me here. I’m going to take a look.”

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply