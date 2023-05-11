Playing Time Must Be Guaranteed In My Next Club – Timber

Ajax defender, Jurrien Timber has come out to say that there is a chance he leaves the club after a disappointing Eredivisie season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, if he ends up leaving, however, it will have to be for the right club which will fit his ideas and philosophy as a player.

Timber added that the playing style of his future club is very important, and playing time must be guaranteed.

His words, “For me it is the same situation as last season. If I say: I’m leaving, it has to fit.”

“Playing style is important, playing minutes… Participating in the prizes is also important. My favourite country? I dare not say that. That’s why I’m doing the same as last season. The chance is there, it can happen, but I’m also good here. I’m still young and everything suits me here. I’m going to take a look.”