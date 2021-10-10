Pochettino Understood Me As A Player – Wanyama

Ex Tottenham player, Victor Wanyama has come out to say that he enjoyed working under Mauricio Pochettino. He recently revealed that the Argentine coach really understood the kind of player he is.

According to him, he understood Poch as well because he was clear about what he wanted from him on the pitch, which made things really easy.

Wanyama added that the current PSG manager is an amazing motivator who has no issues with his players.

His words, “It was great working under [Mauricio] Pochettino because he understood me well, I understood him well, and he was clear about what he wanted from me, he was a great motivator as well, when you worked hard, there was no problem with him.”

“We competed well, he started a project and when he left the foundation was strong and we continued to perform well under [Ronald] Koeman. Koeman is a great coach and I equally enjoyed working with him. He is very keen on details and wants his team to play good football.”

“Outside football, I learned many things from him as well because he would stop and give you some life lessons.”