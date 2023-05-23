Pogba’s Mental Strength Amid His Injury Struggles Has Been Impressive – Agent

Paul Pogba’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta has come out to talk about her player’s injury-plagued season at Juventua. This is coming as the Frenchman looks to recover from another setback, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, Pogba‘s mental strength has been impressive amid his injury struggles, and he should be hailed for his crazy ability to overcome difficulties.

Rafaela added that when Pogba gets back on his feet and goes forward, he will never look back.

His words, “His mental strength is impressive, something magical. He has a crazy ability to overcome difficulties, he does it in an incredible way. Every time he gets back on his feet and goes forward, he never looks back. Now he needs time to recover, He’ll be back when he’s ready, but Paul isn’t the type to stop and think about what happened, he looks to the future.”

“We have a very deep relationship, we often argue and then we always make up; all the time like this. The real relationship is the one in which we can tell each other the truth, for us this is very important.”

“We often argue and then we make up. Every time he gets back on his feet and goes on.”