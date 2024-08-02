Police Confirm Abduction of Kabba/Bunu LG Chairman in Kogi State

The Nigerian Police Force has confirmed the abduction of Hon. Zacheous Dare Michael, Chairman of the Transition Committee of Kabba/Bunu Local Government in Kogi State.

InfoStride News reported that Michael and members of his entourage were kidnapped on Friday evening by unknown gunmen along the Kabba-Okene expressway in Kogi State.

The Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Ovye Aya, confirmed the incident to media outlets on Saturday morning.

He stated that the Commissioner of Police had deployed officers to rescue the kidnapped victims.

“It was yesterday night I received the information that the Chairman, Transition Committee Kabba/Bunu Local Government, Hon. Zacheous Dare Michael, has been kidnapped along the road.

The Commissioner of Police in Kogi State, Bethrand Onuoha, has made a deployment already.

Other security agencies, such as the military, Department of State Services (DSS), local vigilantes, and hunters, are collaborating with the police to ensure that he is rescued unhurt,” Aya noted.

InfoStride News reports that Michael is contesting for the chairmanship position under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming local government election slated for October 19, 2024.