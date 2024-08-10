Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Involving Aides of Barrister Wale Fapohunda in Lagos

The Nigeria Police Force has launched an investigation into a tragic shooting incident involving police aides assigned to Barrister Wale Fapohunda in the Surulere area of Lagos State.

The incident occurred on August 8, 2024, around 10:22 p.m., when a report was received by the police control room regarding a shooting involving one of Fapohunda’s police aides.

According to the report, a police officer attached to the Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 10 Sokoto, identified as Corporal Umar Lawal, shot and killed Gabriel Audu, a security legion assigned to the same lawyer.

Upon receiving the distressing news, a police team promptly responded and proceeded to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) where the suspect was apprehended.

Corporal Umar Lawal, identified by his service number F/No 510570, was taken into custody along with the AK-47 rifle he allegedly used in the shooting.

The initial investigation revealed that Lawal had intended to shoot Vincent, also known as Dogman, following a heated argument over a used phone purchased from him.

The argument escalated, and Lawal, in a moment of heightened tension, fired his weapon. Unfortunately, the stray bullet struck Gabriel Audu in the chest.

Audu was rushed to LUTH General Hospital in Idi-Araba, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The police have since taken photographs of the deceased, and his body has been deposited in the hospital’s morgue pending an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The police report further detailed that Corporal Lawal admitted to the shooting during initial questioning.

He expressed regret over the incident and confirmed that his intended target was Vincent, not Audu.

The tragic event has drawn significant attention and concern, prompting the Nigeria Police Force to ensure a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The police are committed to addressing the issue transparently and holding those responsible accountable.

The shooting has raised questions about the handling of firearms by police personnel and the protocols in place to prevent such unfortunate incidents.

As the investigation continues, the focus will be on understanding how the situation escalated and ensuring that similar occurrences are prevented in the future.

The Nigeria Police Force has reassured the public that they are treating the case with the utmost seriousness and will provide updates as the investigation progresses.

The tragic death of Gabriel Audu has underscored the need for rigorous checks and balances within law enforcement agencies to safeguard against misuse of power and to maintain public trust.