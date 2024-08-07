Police Unveil 23 Suspects in Tafa LG Secretariat Arson Case Amidst Ongoing Protests

Niger State Commissioner of Police, Shawulu Ebenezer Danmamman, has announced the arrest of 23 individuals believed to be involved in the recent vandalism of the Tafa Local Government Secretariat.

This incident occurred during a widespread protest that has been affecting the state since August 1, 2024.

At a press briefing in Minna, Commissioner Danmamman detailed the events leading up to the arrests.

The suspects are accused of significant criminal activity, including the arson of the Tafa Local Government Secretariat.

According to Danmamman, the hoodlums not only set fire to the Secretariat but also destroyed two vehicles and vandalised two others.

Additionally, they looted valuable office equipment, including computers, refrigerators, filing cabinets, ceiling fans, office chairs, a television set, and various other items.

Danmamman explained that the disturbances were part of a broader protest movement driven by widespread hunger and hardship. The situation escalated when groups from Tafa in Kaduna State, as well as Sabon-Wuse, Tafa, and Hayin-Dikko in Gurara, Niger State, gathered at the Secretariat located along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

The police, alongside other security agencies, intervened, leading to the arrest of 23 suspects who were found in possession of various dangerous weapons.

Efforts by the police also resulted in the recovery of most of the looted items, primarily from Kagarko in Kaduna State.

The suspects identified include:

From Tafa, Kaduna State

– Musa Umar, 24

– Aliyu Ibrahim, 13

– Shamsudeen Abdullahi, 25

– Auwal Sanusi, 30

– Isiyaku Sanusi, 10

– Ahmed Muktar, 20

– Ashiru Abdullahi, also known as Yellow, 10

From Sabon-Wuse Tafa, Niger State

– Justice Danjuma, 19

– Ismaila Aliyu, 26

– Aliyu Betara, 24

– Musa Sani, 32

– Yasir Ibrahim, 13

– Abdullahi Yusuf, 26

– Bakir Hussain, 15

– Ahmad Jibrin, 1

– Abubakar Salisu, 18

– Yusufu Tijani, 28

– Lawal Abdullahi, 35

– Idris Sani, 21

– Ibrahim Haruna, 35

From Hayin-Dikko, Gurara, Niger State

– Ibrahim Nuhu, 18

– Abdulrahman Abubakar, 18

From Komboso, Kano

– Saifullahi Usman, 24

Recovered items from the suspects include office furniture such as wooden benches and chairs, car side mirrors, extension wires, a reflective jacket, a ceiling fan, a table calculator, a laptop, a generator, ceiling sheets, and an office television.

Commissioner Danmamman confirmed that all recovered items have been returned to the Tafa Local Government Secretariat.

The suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Minna for further interrogation.

The Commissioner assured the public that once investigations are complete, the suspects will be formally charged and brought before the court for prosecution.

This decisive action by the Niger State Police underscores their commitment to restoring order and ensuring accountability in the face of the recent unrest.