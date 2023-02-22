Politics Presidential election: My victory a deliverance for Nigerians – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said on Thursday that his “imminent victory” in the upcoming presidential election would be a deliverance for Nigerians.

Atiku spoke through the spokesman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu.

A statement by Momodu said Atiku’s recent interactions with all classes of Nigerians in the course of his nationwide campaign confirmed to him that Nigerians needed deliverance.

The statement reads: “Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s hustlings across all parts of Nigeria confirmed further to him how grievously Nigerians are suffering and how desperately they desire and pray for deliverance.’’

The statement quoted Atiku as expressing his confidence that the steady momentum his campaign was building across Nigeria’s geo-political zones was a demonstration of how connected his manifesto was to the populace.

“The programmes and manifesto aligned and connected with the inner desires, hunger and prayers of millions of Nigerians,’’ the statement added.

The former vice-president expressed his confidence that he would come out victorious in the presidential election on February 25.

He declared that his “imminent victory at the polls was symbolic of the deliverance that Nigerians were seeking and praying for’’.

Atiku lashed out at the ruling APC, saying that “the policy designs of the party have left Nigerians in utter despondency.”

According to him: “The people I met and spoke with —the fishermen in Ogoni, the farmer in Nasarawa, the trader in Anambra, the fabric weaver in Ogun – are all making the same lamentation.

“Above all, the communities in the internally displaced people’s facilities as well as students in cities across Nigeria are unable to see any glimmer upon which to anchor their hopes for a future.

“The images I saw, conveyed to me the impression that ordinary Nigerians have been experiencing the economic hardships caused by the policies of the ruling APC.”