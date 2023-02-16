Poor Attack Cost Arsenal Vs Manchester City – Odegaard

Arsenal midfielder, Martin Odegaard has come out to admit that the clubs’ attacking work in a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City wasn’t good enough. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if Arsenal was very sloppy at the back for most of Manchester City’s goals, the club was not good attacking-wise.

Odegaard added that despite having a fine first-half performance at the Emirates, poor attacking play cost Arsenal in the end.

His words, “It was a good game [between] two good teams, an unbelievable atmosphere. It was nice to play in, but it was of course a frustrating result. I think we did a lot of good things but in front of goal, we weren’t good enough. That’s frustrating but at the same time, we did a lot of good things, so we have to take those.”

“I think everyone had a feeling that we were doing well [at half-time], that we had a lot of space to play [in]. We needed a few adjustments to improve a few things. In general, I thought the game we played was pretty okay, but in front of goal it wasn’t good enough. Thank you so much to everyone who came and for everything they did to help us today. We’ll work very hard to give them something to hopefully be happy about on Saturday.”