Pope Benedict’s Condition Is Serious But Stable – Vatican

Pope Benedict’s condition is serious but stable, the Vatican has come out to say. This is coming a day after Pope Francis said his predecessor Benedict XVI is very sick and asked the faithful to pray for the retired pontiff so God will comfort him to the very end.According to Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, “The Pope Emeritus was able to rest well last night. He is absolutely lucid and alert today, although his condition remains serious, the situation at the moment is stable. Pope Francis renews his invitation to pray for him and accompany him in these difficult hours.”
WOW.
Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate