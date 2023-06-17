    Login
    Subscribe

    Pope Francis Has Been Discharged From Rome’s Gemelli Hospital – Matteo Bruni

    Celebrity News By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Pope Francis is set to be discharged from Rome’s Gemelli hospital today, the Vatican has announced. Recall that the 86-year-old has had some health issues the last one year and early this month the Vatican revealed that he will be having abdominal surgery.

    Pope Francis
    Pope Francis

    The surgery was performed last week and the Roman Catholic church leader remained in Rome’s Gemelli hospital after undergoing the surgery.

    Reacting, the director of the Vatican Press Office, Matteo Bruni wrote, “The health care team that is following Pope Francis confirmed the Holy Father’s discharge from Policlinico A. Gemelli on the morning of … June 16.”

    WOW.

    See also  Getting The Coronavirus Vaccine Is Compulsory – Pope Francis

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply