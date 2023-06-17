Pope Francis Has Been Discharged From Rome’s Gemelli Hospital – Matteo Bruni

Pope Francis is set to be discharged from Rome’s Gemelli hospital today, the Vatican has announced. Recall that the 86-year-old has had some health issues the last one year and early this month the Vatican revealed that he will be having abdominal surgery.

The surgery was performed last week and the Roman Catholic church leader remained in Rome’s Gemelli hospital after undergoing the surgery.

Reacting, the director of the Vatican Press Office, Matteo Bruni wrote, “The health care team that is following Pope Francis confirmed the Holy Father’s discharge from Policlinico A. Gemelli on the morning of … June 16.”

