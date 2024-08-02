Port users call on government to review age limit of imported vehicles to 15 years

Port users have urged the Federal Government to review the age limit for cars allowed for importation into the country, suggesting an increase from 13 to 15 years to help alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.

In separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos, port operators urged the Federal Government to address various issues impacting business operations in the nation’s ports.

Dr. Kayode Farinto, CEO of Wealthy Honey Investment Ltd., urged the Comptroller-General of Customs to publish the list of exempted items for imports.

Farinto, a former executive of the Association of Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), proposed additional measures to alleviate the burden on clearing agents.

He outlined these measures to include implementing a fixed exchange rate for imports and extending the age limit for imported vehicles.

He said, “If the government can provide an official rate for people travelling to Jerusalem, I see no reason why it cannot consider the clearing agents for waivers on import duties or peg the exchange rate of imported goods at N1,000.”

“The government should also review the age limit for imported vehicles to 15 years, instead of 13 years. This measure could help reduce the sufferings of the masses,”

Nicodemus Odolo, a Trustee of the Shippers Association, Lagos (SAL), expressed support for the duty waiver but emphasized the need to ban food exports to ensure domestic sufficiency. He also raised concerns about the potential impact on local farmers and called for improved security to encourage agricultural production.

On Monday, the federal government announced the suspension of import duties and taxes on essential food items as a measure to combat rising food prices. This was a sequel to the recommendation of the Presidential committee on fiscal policy and tax reforms and subsequent approval by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy.

What you should know

The proposal from the port users runs counter to the call by the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) on the federal government to ban the importation of years 2000 to 2007 cars into the country.

Last year, the council’s Director-General, Joseph Osanipin proposed a ban on the importation of used cars between the years 2000 and 2007 as a measure to boost local assembly and manufacturing of cars.

The director-general stated that certain vehicles entering Nigeria without airbags are still permitted, a practice that needs to cease. He called for established standards in vehicle importation to ensure safety and quality.