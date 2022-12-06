Portugal Must Give Everything Vs Switzerland – Ronaldo

Portugal captain, Cristiano Ronaldo has come out to deliver a rousing rallying cry ahead of his country’s last-16 encounter with Switzerland at the 2022 World Cup. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, tonight is definitely for Portugal because it is the dream of all the players that the nation goes as far as possible in Qatar.

Ronaldo added that he and his teammates must give everything to make the country proud.

His words, “Today is for Portugal! For the Portuguese! For us and for ours! Today is for all the dreams that we carry in each one of us! Let’s do everything.”