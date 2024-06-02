Potential Flight Delays and Cancellations as Aviation Workers Join Nationwide Strike

Flight delays and cancellations are expected on Monday, June 3rd, as aviation workers join the indefinite strike action declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC). The strike is in response to the Federal Government’s refusal to raise the proposed minimum wage from N60,000.

In a letter from the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), signed by Secretary General Abudul Rasaq Saidu, the association expressed solidarity with the complaints and hardships faced by the working class. “Despite the masses’ outcry, the federal government did not take the necessary steps to pay acceptable wages,” Saidu stated.

Saidu further criticized the national assembly’s indifference to the dispute between organized labour and the federal government, calling it “ridiculous and very unacceptable.”

The letter directed all ANAP members and aviation workers to stay away from work starting at midnight on Sunday, June 2nd, 2024, following the directive of both the NLC and TUC until further notice.