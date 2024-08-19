PPR Condemns Bauchi LG  Elections as a Mockery of Democracy

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Bauchi State has categorically rejected the recently conducted local government elections, branding the exercise as an “electoral heist” that undermines the very essence of democracy.

The elections, which took place across the state on Saturday, have been met with outrage from the PRP, which alleges widespread manipulation and undemocratic practices.

In an official statement released by Abdulazeez Haruna, the State Secretary of the PRP, the party expressed its deep dissatisfaction with the manner in which the elections were conducted.

Haruna described the process as a “prearranged banditry” orchestrated by the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in collusion with the Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission (BASIEC) and the state chapter of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC).

The PRP’s statement highlights the party’s dismay at what it perceives as a blatant subversion of the democratic process.

According to the PRP, the election, far from being a legitimate democratic exercise, was instead a carefully orchestrated plot to entrench the ruling party’s power while disenfranchising the people of Bauchi State.

“Elective positions, which should be decided by the people through their votes, were instead shared among the undemocratic syndicate,” the statement read.

he PRP argues that this manipulation of the electoral process has effectively reduced the democratic system to an archaic and authoritarian practice, where the will of the people is disregarded in favour of predetermined outcomes.

One of the most damning allegations made by the PRP is the role played by the state chapter of IPAC, a body that is supposed to uphold democratic principles and ensure fair play in the political arena. Instead, the PRP accuses IPAC of betraying its mandate and aligning itself with the interests of a few unscrupulous individuals.

The PRP specifically names the State Chairman of IPAC, who also serves as the State Chairman of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), his deputy from the Young Progressive Party (YPP), and a key figure from the African Action Congress (AAC).

The PRP alleges that these individuals were each rewarded with councillorship positions for their roles in facilitating what it terms as “electoral banditry.”

The PRP further claims that the PDP was declared the winner of all the chairmanship seats and other councillorship positions across the state, effectively shutting out any opposition voices.

This outcome, the party insists, is a grave injustice and a mockery of the democratic process.

The PRP contends that the people of Bauchi State were not given the opportunity to freely choose their leaders, as their votes were effectively rendered meaningless by the manipulative tactics employed by those in power.

In a strongly worded condemnation, the PRP declared that the recent elections represent a dark chapter in the history of Bauchi State’s democracy.

The party warned that the actions of those involved in orchestrating this electoral charade would not be forgotten, and that they would ultimately be held accountable for their role in undermining the democratic process.

“History has recorded them in bad books, and karma will visit them in unanticipated time and mode,” the statement warned, underscoring the party’s belief that justice will eventually be served.

The PRP has called on all stakeholders, including civil society organisations and individuals who are committed to the principles of democracy, to join in condemning what it describes as an “electoral heist.”

The party argues that it is imperative for all who believe in democracy to take a stand against such practices, which threaten to erode the foundations of the democratic system in Bauchi State and beyond.

The statement from the PRP is a rallying cry for action, urging those who are concerned about the state of democracy in Bauchi to speak out and demand accountability.

The party believes that only through collective action can the democratic system be protected from further degradation and the rights of the people be upheld.

In conclusion, the PRP’s rejection of the recent local government elections in Bauchi State underscores the deep divisions and tensions within the state’s political landscape.

The party’s allegations of electoral manipulation and undemocratic practices highlight the challenges facing Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

As the fallout from these elections continues, the PRP’s call for accountability and justice will likely resonate with many who share its concerns about the future of democracy in Bauchi State.