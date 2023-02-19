    Login
    Pray For Me, Life Has Been Hard – Tyrese Gibson

    Popular celebrity, Tyrese Gibson has jumped on Instagram to reveal that his label dropped him on Valentine’s Day, exactly one year after his mother’s death. He recently had his say via his social media page, and fans have been reacting.

    According to him, February 14 remains one of the worst days of his life, especially because he also got married to his ex-wife, Samantha on Valentine’s Day.

    His words, “Still to this day I have no clue as to why she filed for divorce. Pray for me, I’m having a hard time.”

    WOW.

