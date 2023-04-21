Pray For My Mental Health – Desiigner

Popular rapper, Desiigner has come out to say that he will be putting his career on hold while getting help for his mental health. He recently revealed this after allegedly exposing himself on a recent international flight, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he recently had a bad chemical reaction to a new medication, and this led him to expose himself by not thinking clearly on a flight back home from Thailand and Tokyo.

He added that mental health challenges are very real and he needs his fans to pray for him.

His words, “For the past few months i have not been ok, and i have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on,” he wrote on his Instagram Story Friday morning, April 21..”

“While overseas for a concert i performed at, i had to be admitted in to a hospital, i was not thinking clearly.”

“They gave me meds, and i had to hop on a plane home. I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the states, and am admitting my self in a facility to help me.”

“Mental health is real guys, please pray for me. If your [sic] not feeling like yourself please get help.”