    Election result: INEC to hold supplementary polls in Anambra

    There will be supplementary elections in Anambra West and Anambra East Federal Constituency as the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has detected over-voting in two polling units.

    The Returning Officer, Dr Ugochukwu Okafor, made the declaration on Monday at Otuocha, Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra.

    He said that while the total number of accredited voters in the two affected polling units was 1,113, the total votes cast were 28,579.

    He explained that at Polling Unit 004 at Umualum Square in Aguleri Ward, 2,555 voters were accredited, while at Polling Unit 007 at Umugalagu, also in Aguleri Ward 2, 558 voters were accredited.

    He added that at the end of vote-counting, Mr Peter Anaekwe of the Labour Party (LP) led with 14,847 votes while Chief Chinedu Obidigwe of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) got 13.782 votes.

    Obidigwe is the incumbent member of the House of Representatives for the constituency.

    Dr Okafor said in line with INEC regulations and the Electoral Act 2022, a new date shall be fixed to conduct fresh elections in the two polling units.

