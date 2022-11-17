Presidency: Tinubu will take care of Igbos, South-East votes going to APC – Umahi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has assured that the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu will take care of Igbos if elected.

He gave the assurance while inaugurating the Ebonyi Governor’s Lodge on Wednesday in Abuja.

Umahi assured Tinubu that the South-East would vote for the APC in 2023.

He said the assurance was a reflection of the stand of other South-East governors.

The governor further promised Tinubu a massive presidential campaign rally in the State.

“So, we welcome Asiwaju and the governors to Ebonyi State for the mother of all rallies. Your excellency, you will see what an engineer can do when you come.

“We are not hiding to say that you are our candidate, and you will take care of South-East people, and all our votes will go to APC. There is no mistake about that.

“So, the people of the South-East, we have spoken. I am the Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum, so I speak on their behalf,” he said.

The Governor said the South-East would stay with the APC in 2023 because “it would be better for us.”